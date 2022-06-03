Capital Research Global Investors Has $7.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.42% of Comcast worth $7,857,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 368,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,209,046. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

