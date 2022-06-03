Capital Research Global Investors Has $5.58 Billion Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,124,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.55% of General Motors worth $5,577,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 326,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

