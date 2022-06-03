Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.08 Billion Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.03% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $3,080,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. 333,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452,640. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

