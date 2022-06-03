Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.86 Billion Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $1,864,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,729,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,295. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

