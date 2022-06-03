Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,157,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,566,275 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,984,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Amgen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.