Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,157,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,566,275 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,984,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Amgen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.
About Amgen (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
