Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.01% of Humana worth $1,796,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.13. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

