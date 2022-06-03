Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.74% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $3,835,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 41,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

