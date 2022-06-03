Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 106,751 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 11.45% of NICE worth $2,192,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.12. 1,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.27. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

