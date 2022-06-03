Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,922,000 after buying an additional 365,979 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $188.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

