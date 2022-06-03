Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.48. 39,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

