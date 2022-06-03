Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $74.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,278.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,446.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,664.61.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

