Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.37.

SHW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.72. 16,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

