Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 308 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

