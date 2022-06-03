Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,158. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

