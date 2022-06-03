Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 399,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.48.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

