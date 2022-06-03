Capital International Investors Sells 81,299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,299 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.61% of Alphabet worth $11,794,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $69.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,285.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,454.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,671.29.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,020,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

