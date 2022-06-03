Capital International Investors Sells 1,407,418 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407,418 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 4.86% of Chubb worth $4,049,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $209.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,763. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

