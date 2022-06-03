Capital International Investors Purchases 63,037 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.00% of KLA worth $3,238,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

