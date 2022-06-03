Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,044,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

