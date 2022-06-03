Capital International Investors Has $7.05 Billion Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,223,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 4.77% of Philip Morris International worth $7,050,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.99. 25,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,399. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.