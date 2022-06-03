Capital International Investors Has $3.70 Billion Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,696,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,751. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

