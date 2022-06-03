Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,560,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 736,658 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.48% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,910,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

NYSE LYB traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.08. 19,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.