Capital International Investors Buys 2,646,192 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,714,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.33.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.28. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,055. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average of $316.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

