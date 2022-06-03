Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.87 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

