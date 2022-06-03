Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,682. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

