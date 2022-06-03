Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Seagen makes up 1.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 481.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

