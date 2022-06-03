Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $124,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,062,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,983,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $8.04 on Friday, reaching $265.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

