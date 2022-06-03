Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 8,891 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $46,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 71,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,997. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

