Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,568 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $65,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.54. 70,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,171. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

