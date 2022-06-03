Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.70. 4,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

