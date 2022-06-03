Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $76.12 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $76,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ASML by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.29. 16,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a one year low of $509.55 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.19.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

