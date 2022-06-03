Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $214.73 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $69.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,285.39. 34,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,454.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,671.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.