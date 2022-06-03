Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of América Móvil worth $72,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,365,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

AMX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 93,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

