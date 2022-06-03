Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.47.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$5.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.92. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$32.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

