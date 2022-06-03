Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 329,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,043,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

