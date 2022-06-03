Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,325,000 after buying an additional 159,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.39. 5,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

