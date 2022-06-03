Candlestick Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $53,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PVH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

