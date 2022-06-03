Candlestick Capital Management LP Grows Stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,100 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.22% of FREYR Battery worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE FREY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.42. 33,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

