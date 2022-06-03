Candlestick Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 873,697 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 784,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,815,996. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.