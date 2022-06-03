Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys 300,000 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,826. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

