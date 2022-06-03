Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.68.

Shares of CWB opened at C$30.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$29.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

