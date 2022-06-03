Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to Buy at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$167.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.30.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$157.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$128.50 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$101.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total value of C$26,096,128.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,183,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,983,915.12. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

