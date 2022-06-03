Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,624 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $116,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,391,000 after acquiring an additional 890,594 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $138.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

