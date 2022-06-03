Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 99,809 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,809 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $101,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

HUM stock opened at $449.55 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

