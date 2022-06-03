Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 85,339 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,339 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $106,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

