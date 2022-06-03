Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 819.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,715,633 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.58% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $83,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $13,781,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

