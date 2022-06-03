Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,725,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

