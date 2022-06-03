Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $72.84 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,525,410 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of PG&E worth $72,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,803,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,795,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,773,000 after buying an additional 2,571,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.