Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $122.06 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,080 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $122,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

