Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 339,065 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.47% of Ventas worth $96,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

